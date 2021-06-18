UK and NATO disappointed by Russia's Open Skies decision, Raab says
Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:55 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Friday the United Kingdom and its NATO allies were disappointed by Russia's decision to leave the Open Skies arms control treaty.
"Russia has failed to engage constructively on the Treaty and has not returned to full compliance," Raab said on Twitter.
