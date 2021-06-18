Left Menu

Rs 4,000 relief to be given to transgenders too: TN govt

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-06-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 20:56 IST
Rs 4,000 relief to be given to transgenders too: TN govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the state has decided to extend the COVID-19 assistance of Rs 4,000 to all transgenders, irrespective of whether they possessed the registration cards.

Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram told the first bench of the Madras High that the only reservation of the State is that while it may not insist on strict registration documents or identity proof, the grant should not be abused and some form of recording of the name and address of the beneficiary should be followed.

The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice R Subbiah recorded this and told the AG to find out a modality by which the transgenders receive the benefit without any misuse of the same. The matter was posted to July 9.

The bench was passing further interim orders on a PIL petition from Grace Banu of Thoothukudi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021