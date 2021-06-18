Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES India logs 62,480 new COVID-19 cases, 1,587 fresh fatalities New Delhi: With 62,480 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,97,62,793, while the death toll climbed to 3,83,490 with 1,587 fresh fatalities, the lowest in 61 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

DEL79 SHAH-JK-DEVELOPMENT All-round development of people of J-K Modi govt's top priority: Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday reviewed various development projects being implemented in Jammu and Kashmir and said all-round development and welfare of the people of the union territory is the top priority of the Modi government.

DEL69 VIRUS-VARDHAN-MASKS Coronavirus mutated and citizens let down guard, leading to second wave: Vardhan New Delhi: While the coronavirus mutated and evolved, citizens let their guard down and all this led to a spike in cases, snowballing into the second wave, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday.

DEL22 PM-LD FRONTLINE WORKERS PM Modi launches crash course to skill, upskill over one lakh 'Covid warriors' New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a customised crash course programme that aims to skill and upskill over one lakh ''Covid warriors'' across the country, and said the nation needs to stay prepared as the danger of coronavirus and possibility of its mutation remain present.

DELHI DEL54 AGRI-FARMERS-TOMAR Agri min Tomar rules out repeal of three farm laws; says govt ready to resume talks on provisions New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday ruled out repealing the three new farm laws but said the government is ready to resume talks with protesting farmer unions on provisions of the legislations.

DEL55 CONG-BLACK MONEY Bring white paper on black money stashed abroad: Cong to govt New Delhi: The Congress on Friday demanded that the government make a full disclosure of the nature of black money and names of the individuals who have stashed it in Swiss banks, and asked it to bring a white paper on how much of it has been brought back to the country in the last seven years.

DEL65 LS-SPEAKER-PARLIAMENT BUILDING New parliament building necessity, no MP objected when both Houses requested for it: Om Birla New Delhi: Not a single MP in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha had objected to the construction of a new parliament building when a request for it was made by both the Houses to the Centre, Speaker of the lower house Om Birla said on Friday.

DEL66 PAR-PANEL-LD TWITTER Rule of land supreme, not your policy: Parliamentary panel on information technology to Twitter New Delhi: Amid a tussle between the Union government and Twitter over the new IT rules, members of a parliamentary panel on Friday strongly objected to Twitter India officials' observations that they abide by their policy and categorically told them that the rule of land is supreme.

DEL76 VIRUS-MOE-ENTRANCE EXAMS Decision on pending entrance exams JEE, NEET soon: Ministry of Education New Delhi: The Ministry of Education is expected to soon decide on conducting the two remaining editions of the engineering entrance examination JEE-Mains and the medical entrance test NEET in August, according to officials.

BOM9 GJ-CONVERSION-ARREST Gujarat police make first arrest under new anti-conversion law Ahmedabad: Gujarat police have registered the first FIR in the state under the newly-notified law against forcible or fraudulent religious conversion through marriage, and arrested a 26-year-old man in Vadodara city, a senior official said on Friday.

LEGAL LGD34 SC-RIOTS-3RDLD BAIL SC expresses displeasure over HC discussing entire UAPA in a bail matter but refuses to stay verdicts granting bail to 3 students in NE Delhi riots case New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its displeasure over the Delhi High Court discussing the entire anti-terror law UAPA in a bail matter, and made it clear the high court's verdicts granting bail to three student activists in a north-east Delhi riots case will not be used as a precedent in any court in the country.

LGD13 DL-HC-VIRUS-LD VIOLATIONS Delhi HC concerned over Covid norm violation in markets, says such breaches will hasten 3rd wave New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Friday took cognisance of the violation of COVID-19 protocols in various markets in the national capital and observed that such breaches will only hasten the third wave of coronavirus which cannot be permitted at all.

FOREIGN FGN34 QURESHI-AFPAK-INDIA Pakistan says at times it feels India's presence in Afghanistan perhaps 'larger than it ought to be' Islamabad: With India stepping up its diplomatic activities in Afghanistan's peace process as the US prepares for the troops withdrawal, a jittery Pakistan has said that at times it feels that New Delhi's presence in the war-torn country is perhaps ''larger than it ought to be''.

FGN21 LANKA-INDIA-FISHERMEN-LD CLAIMS 'Blatantly False': India denies attack claim on Sri Lankan fishermen by Indian Navy Colombo: India on Friday rejected as ''blatantly false'' the local media reports about the Indian Navy’s alleged assault on a group of Sri Lankan fishermen, saying no such incident has taken place.

