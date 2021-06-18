Ukraine announces sanctions on businessman Dmytro Firtash

Ukraine's security and defence council on Friday said it would impose sanctions on the tycoon Dmytro Firtash in connection with his business activities.

The secretary of the council Oleksiy Danilov said the exact nature of the sanctions would be announced separately in a presidential decree.

Advertisement

A spokesman for Firtash was not immediately available for comment. The council also announced sanctions against businessman Pavel Fuks, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Also Read: Romeo and Juliet find new stage in a Soviet factory in Ukraine

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)