Ukraine announces sanctions on businessman Dmytro Firtash

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:17 IST
Ukraine's security and defence council on Friday said it would impose sanctions on the tycoon Dmytro Firtash in connection with his business activities.

The secretary of the council Oleksiy Danilov said the exact nature of the sanctions would be announced separately in a presidential decree.

A spokesman for Firtash was not immediately available for comment. The council also announced sanctions against businessman Pavel Fuks, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

