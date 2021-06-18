K'taka hails NGT order closing proceedings against Mekedatu project

The Karnataka government on Friday welcomed the National Green Tribunal's decision to close on its own, proceedings based on a media report against the ambitious Mekedatu project and said the project would be started soon.

The tribunal had taken cognisance of a media report which stated that there will be adverse impact on forests and sanctuaries if the Mekedatu project, aimed at supplying drinking water in Bengaluru and surrounding areas, is permitted.

The report further said that there was no requisite clearance under EIA Notification, 2006.

While closing the proceedings on Thursday, the five- member panel of the Principal Bench of the NGT, led by chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, found merit in the submission of Karnataka Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi that the media report did not mention that the issue of statutory environmental clearances is already pending consideration before the statutory authorities concerned.

It noted that even the very same media report has been mentioned by the Tamil Nadu Government in its submission before the Ministry of Jal Shakti in its April 27 2021 letter, even before it was taken cognisance of by the Tribunal.

Further, the same issue has also been raised by Tamil Nadu before the Supreme Court.

''Thus, there is no need for this Tribunal to continue the suo moto proceedings,'' the bench noted.

''The Mekedatu project, which is significant for the state of Karnataka, is aimed at drinking water supply. The NGT, which was hearing a petition seeking a stay on the project, dismissed it and endorsed Karnataka's argument.

The project will be started as soon as possible after getting all the clearances,'' Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan called the NGT verdict a shot in the arm.

''A major development in the Mekedatu project for Karnataka! I welcome the decision of the NGT,'' Ashwath Narayan tweeted.

According to him, implementation of this project will help provide drinking water to the people of Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Earlier, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had alleged in a series of tweets that the Karnataka government had failed to protect the interest of the people of the state by not pursuing the Mekedatu project as the ruling BJP was held up with resolving the alleged bickering in the party.

In reply, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai dismissed the charge, saying that the BJP led state government will not give a second thought when it comes to protecting the interest of the state.

