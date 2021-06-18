Education officer caught red-handed while accepting bribe

The District Education officer (DEO) of Jalore was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a private school owner to prepare a favourable inspection report, officials said on Friday.

Apart from the accused officer Mohanlal Meghwal, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) also arrested his personal assistant, Dinesh Kumar Bhatt, and accountant, Basant Kumar Shah for their involvement in the case.

The case was lodged on the complaint of Pankaj Vyas, incharge of Saraswati Vidya Mandir Higher Secondary School in Bhadrajun, ACB Deputy Inspector General Vishnu Kant said.

