Man shot at by militants in J-K's Anantnag

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:44 IST
Militants shot at and injured a man in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Hasanpora Arwani area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

The injured has been shifted to a hospital, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

