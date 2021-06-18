Left Menu

66 Delhi Police personnel granted out-of-turn promotion for outstanding performance

Over 60 personnel of the Delhi Police have been granted out-of-turn promotion for their outstanding performance, officials said on Friday. Out of turn promotions are granted to 66 Delhi Police personnel for their outstanding performance. Last year, head constable Seema Dhaka was the first personnel of the Delhi Police who was granted an out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children.

Over 60 personnel of the Delhi Police have been granted out-of-turn promotion for their outstanding performance, officials said on Friday. ''Out of turn promotions are granted to 66 Delhi Police personnel for their outstanding performance. I congratulate them for their achievements and wish them a bright career ahead,'' Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava tweeted. Last year, head constable Seema Dhaka was the first personnel of the Delhi Police who was granted an out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 missing children. Dhaka was posted at the Samaypur Badli police station of outer-north district.

