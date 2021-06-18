Left Menu

AgustaWestland case: CBI court frowns upon British High Commission letter on bail matter

A special CBI court on Friday frowned upon a direct communication to it from the British High Commission in the matter concerning bail of Christian Michel James who is in judicial custody in the AgustaWestland chopper case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:53 IST
AgustaWestland case: CBI court frowns upon British High Commission letter on bail matter
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Sushil Batra A special CBI court on Friday frowned upon a direct communication to it from the British High Commission in the matter concerning bail of Christian Michel James who is in judicial custody in the AgustaWestland chopper case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar in his order rejected the bail petitions of Michel James. "It needs to be mentioned that British High Commission has sent a letter addressed to this court stating that medical condition of accused Christian Michel James and his pre-trial detention of two-and-a-half years may be taken into account when his bail application is considered," he said.

The court said it had been made clear earlier that such direct communication is not permissible. "... It was made clear on May 13 that such direct communication to court from third party is not permissible and if anyone has any grievance or wants to participate in the court proceedings, he may move appropriate application and same shall be considered as per law," the court said.

Christian Michel James, a British citizen and an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, was extradited from Dubai in 2018, after India won a legal battle. The bail petitions had been moved by James in cases against him by CBI and ED in the AgustaWestland chopper case.

"Considering the overall facts and circumstances, serious nature of accusations, gravity of offence and aforesaid conduct of the accused, I do not consider it to be a fit case for grant of bail. Application for bail filed by accused is, thus, dismissed," the court said. In his bail plea filed through advocates Aljo K Joseph, Sriram P and Vishnu Shankar, the accused expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

"The applicant will be available to join the investigation any future investigation and trial, as and when required and has never sought to evade the process of law," the petition said. Joseph told the court that Michel James has made no attempt to suborn witnesses, tamper with documentary evidence, or in any other manner pollute or obstruct the judicial process.

He said the applicant undertakes that he shall not, tamper with evidence or influence witnesses, "nor is there any reasonable or justifiable apprehension thereof". A Dubai-based businessman, Rajeev Saxena, was also extradited to India in connection with the Rs 3,600-crore alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. He was extradited in January 2019. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021