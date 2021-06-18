Left Menu

4km long groundwater recharge zone to be created in Shahdara drain: Delhi minister

Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said a four-kilometer-long groundwater recharge zone will be created in Shahdara drain, the second largest of all the drains in the national capital. Only clean water will be allowed to flow into the Yamuna, the minister tweeted.Jain said that treated water from Kondli STP will be utilized to develop a four-kilometer-long groundwater recharge zone inside the drain.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-06-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 21:53 IST
4km long groundwater recharge zone to be created in Shahdara drain: Delhi minister
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@SatyendarJain)
Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said a four-kilometer-long groundwater recharge zone will be created in Shahdara drain, the second largest of all the drains in the national capital. ''Visited the outfall of Shahdara Drain and reviewed the progress of the low-cost weir being constructed inside the drain. Ponds will be created to augment groundwater recharge using 70 MGD treated water from Kondli STP (sewage treatment plant). Only clean water will be allowed to flow into the Yamuna,'' the minister tweeted.

''Jain said that treated water from Kondli STP will be utilized to develop a four-kilometer-long groundwater recharge zone inside the drain. He also instructed officials to lay pipelines to carry treated effluent from the STP to rejuvenate Sanjay Lake and Smriti Van Lake,'' a statement read. PTI GVS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

