BJP MLA writes to Kejriwal seeking ACB probe into 'corruption' in DTC bus procurement process

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta on Friday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting him to allow the Anti Corruption Branch (ACB) to probe the allegation of corruption in the process of procurement of 1,000 buses by DTC.

''I urge you to allow ACB to investigate the matter and bring facts to the public domain,” he said. Gupta said that when the opposition raised the issue of financial misconduct in the bus procurement process in the Assembly in March this year, the chief minister remained silent.

''When the opposition wrote to the Anti Corruption Bureau to investigate the irregularities and ACB sent the file to the Vigilance Department of your government, you kept your mouth shut and sat on the file for months, derailing the investigation in the matter,” Gupta said.

Meanwhile, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has formed a three-member committee to look into the now-stalled process of procurement of 1,000 buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

According to a Vigilance Directorate order issued on Wednesday, the terms of reference of the committee will be to examine the complete tendering process, and analyse whether due process was followed as per general financial rules(GFR) and existing rules of procurement.

It will also examine ''irregularities'', if any, in the tendering process, any procedural lapses, and also if the procurement process can be structured along a better and more efficient model, stated the order.

The committee will submit its report within two weeks to the Lt. Governor, it added.

