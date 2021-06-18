Left Menu

Temple priest attempts suicide after being beaten by woman: Police

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:00 IST
Temple priest attempts suicide after being beaten by woman: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A priest allegedly attempted suicide on Friday, two days after being beaten up by a woman in a temple in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

The woman hit the priest Jagdish in his temple in the presence of three-four men with a slipper and a video of the incident went viral on Thursday, prompting the priest to consume poison, police said.

He was taken to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

The priest's son registered a case at the Sadar police station against the women and others while the woman also filed a case against the priest for molesting her in the temple, the police said.

The matter is being investigated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021