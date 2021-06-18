Left Menu

Bodies buried along Ganga: HC dismisses plea seeking directions to authorities for cremation

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:16 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking directions to the state authorities to cremate buried along the Ganga here.

A Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay Yadav and Justice Prakash Padia turned down the argument of the petitioner that it is the responsibility of state to perform cremation according to religious rites and dispose of the bodies buried near the Ganga at different ghats in Allahabad.

The court observed, ''Having gone through the entire petition, we are of the view that the petitioner has not done much research work in respect of rites and customs which are prevalent among various communities living along the bank of the river Ganga.” The court said the petitioner may file a fresh plea after thoroughly researching about practices of the communities along the Ganga.

