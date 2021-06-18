MP: 'Jhanda Satyagraha' celebrated in Jabalpur

The anniversary of the 'Jhanda Satyagraha' was celebrated in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

It was on March 18, 1923 that the first Tricolour was hoisted in Jabalpur, marking the start of 'Jhanda Satyagraha'.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said the flag reminds us of the concept of ''nation first'', and urged citizens to unfurl the national flag in their homes.

On the occasion, a march was taken out from Tularam Chowk to Town Hall here, with hundreds of participants waving the Tricolour. The event was held as part of the Centre's plan to celebrate 75 years of the country's Independence.

