Left Menu

MP: 'Jhanda Satyagraha' celebrated in Jabalpur

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:19 IST
MP: 'Jhanda Satyagraha' celebrated in Jabalpur
  • Country:
  • India

The anniversary of the 'Jhanda Satyagraha' was celebrated in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

It was on March 18, 1923 that the first Tricolour was hoisted in Jabalpur, marking the start of 'Jhanda Satyagraha'.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said the flag reminds us of the concept of ''nation first'', and urged citizens to unfurl the national flag in their homes.

On the occasion, a march was taken out from Tularam Chowk to Town Hall here, with hundreds of participants waving the Tricolour. The event was held as part of the Centre's plan to celebrate 75 years of the country's Independence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines hit by widespread internet outages

 Global
2
Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet outages

Major Australian banks, U.S. airlines briefly hit by widespread internet out...

 Global
3
Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

Israel keen to establish ties with SE Asia's Muslim nations - envoy

 Israel
4
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021