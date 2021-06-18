Qatar foreign minister: no tangible progress on Afghanistan yet

Qatar has not yet made tangible progress with Afghan peace talks being held in its capital Doha, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman said in a statement on Friday. He said the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. and foreign forces from Afghanistan had added to time pressure on the talks.

"Our goal is to reach a ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban and consensus on the future of the country," Rahman said. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Alaa Suilam; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)