Qatar foreign minister: no tangible progress on Afghanistan yet

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:21 IST
Qatar has not yet made tangible progress with Afghan peace talks being held in its capital Doha, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman said in a statement on Friday. He said the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. and foreign forces from Afghanistan had added to time pressure on the talks.

"Our goal is to reach a ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban and consensus on the future of the country," Rahman said. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Alaa Suilam; Editing by Catherine Evans)

