Qatar foreign minister: no tangible progress on Afghanistan yet
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:21 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Qatar has not yet made tangible progress with Afghan peace talks being held in its capital Doha, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman said in a statement on Friday. He said the announcement of the withdrawal of U.S. and foreign forces from Afghanistan had added to time pressure on the talks.
"Our goal is to reach a ceasefire between the Afghan government and Taliban and consensus on the future of the country," Rahman said. (Reporting By Ahmed Tolba and Alaa Suilam; Editing by Catherine Evans)
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal
U.S. Treasury says G7 expected to endorse U.S. global minimum tax proposal
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares off 3-month highs, caution ahead of U.S. payrolls
Over 100 Taliban terrorists killed in clashes with Afghan forces
Philippine envoy confident Duterte will back revamped U.S. defence pact