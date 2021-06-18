Vice-Admiral felicitates boy for making models of fleets

Impressed by the 3-D miniature scale models of warships and submarines that a 15-year-old boy has made out of cardboard, a top Navy officer felicitated the teen on Friday.

Vice-Admiral A K Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Southern Naval Command, on his official visit to Thiruvananthapuram, interacted with the teenager Aromal who comes from a humble background.

Son of Babu and Shalini, the teen is studying in Aralumoodu Sri Vivekananda Memorial Public School in the State capital, a defence release said.

He developed keen interest in making the scale models of warships and submarines out of cardboards and showed all of them to the Vice-Admiral.

''The Flag Officer was impressed with the models which had accurate details of warships only a professional ship architect can make,'' the release said.

The Vice-Admiral gifted a special memento of a ship model to Aromal and invited the young architect to visit the Naval Ships at Kochi and also other infrastructure facilities of naval ship-building under SNC, it said.

Aromal shared his dream of becoming a naval architect with the officer. Despite the hardships brought about by COVID-19 pandemic, Aromal continues his passion of making handcrafted ship models with limited resources, it said.

His mother is a tuition teacher and his father works as a waiter in a restaurant in Kovalam.

''The lockdown greatly affected my family and life, and my parents lost their jobs,'' he said.

The boy said the online classes at his school are efficient. ''But with the school closed, I lost the joy of being with my friends'', Aromal said.

