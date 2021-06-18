Left Menu

Man killed by nephews over land dispute in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 18-06-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 22:27 IST
  • India

A farmer was killed allegedly by his nephews over a land dispute in Katol area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

Accused Gopal Gadhve (29) and Prafulla Gadhve (27) had attacked their uncle, Ashokrao Gadhve (40), with an axe on June 12, and he succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, the official said.

The accused have been remanded in police custody till June 22, the Katol police station official added.

