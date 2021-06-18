Left Menu

UP: 15-year-old girl raped by relative

She had gone out to attend natures call on Wednesday when 22-year-old Sunder Yadav, the cousin of her mother, allegedly raped her and fled, SHO, Banda City Kotwali police station, Bhaskar Mishra said.The grandfather met the Superintendent of Police along with the victim after which an FIR was lodged against the accused on Friday.The girl has been sent for medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding, the officer added.PTI CORR SAB TDS TDS

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her relative here, police said on Friday. The victim had come to her maternal grandparents' home here. She had gone out to attend nature's call on Wednesday when 22-year-old Sunder Yadav, the cousin of her mother, allegedly raped her and fled, (SHO), Banda City Kotwali police station, Bhaskar Mishra said.

The grandfather met the Superintendent of Police along with the victim after which an FIR was lodged against the accused on Friday.

The girl has been sent for medical examination and efforts are on to nab the accused who is absconding, the officer added.PTI CORR SAB TDS TDS

