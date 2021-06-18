Ghaziabad assault: Search on for SP worker booked for 'communal' video

Searches are underway for a local Samajwadi Party worker in Ghaziabad who has been booked by police in connection with the circulation of a “communal” video related to the assault on an elderly Muslim man, officials said on Friday. The district police wants Ummaid Pehelwan Idrisi to appear before it and record his statement in connection with the case, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Pathak said. The case against Idrisi was lodged at the Loni Border police station on Wednesday evening, a day after the Ghaziabad police booked Twitter, a news website, some journalists and opposition Congress politicians in a separate FIR over circulation of the video in which the elderly Muslim claimed attack by some young men who also ''forced'' him to chant ''Jai Shri Ram''. Filed on the complaint of a local policeman, the FIR states that Idrisi had ''unnecessarily'' made the video -- in which Abdul Shamad Saifi narrates his ordeal -- with an intention to ''create social disharmony'' and shared it through his Facebook account. “The Ghaziabad police wants him to join the probe and get his statement recorded. He is absconding at the moment and searches are underway to find him. We have also written to social media sites to share with us whatever information they have about him,” SSP Pathak told PTI. According to officials, Idrisi is moving around to prevent his arrest by the police. He was booked under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between groups on ground of religion, class etc), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious belief), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (public mischief). A separate FIR was lodged against him on Thursday evening in Bulandshahr district that charged him and around 100 others with violation of the COVID-19 norms by holding a public gathering on June 16, the officials said.

