2 minor boys injured after being hit by car in Delhi

Two minor boys were injured after they were allegedly hit by a car while playing in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police said on Friday.

The driver of the car, identified as Sakir (22), has been arrested, they said.

Sakir runs a small manufacturing unit that makes iron nut-bolts in Sultanpuri and the car was registered in his father's name, police said.

The children, aged five and three, were admitted at the Safdarjung hospital. One of them has been discharged from the hospital while the other is still under treatment and will be discharged soon, said Parvinder Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer).

The incident took place on Thursday when the boys were playing at a vacant plot where residents usually park their vehicles, police said.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the driver had parked his vehicle at the plot and while taking it out, the vehicle hit the two children leaving them injured, the police officer said.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), he said.

''CCTV footage from the spot was taken, Sakir was arrested and the car was seized,'' he said.

