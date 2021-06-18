Youths accused of beating elderly Muslim man out on bail

All nine youths arrested for allegedly beating up an elderly Muslim man from Bulandshar in Ghaziabad’s Loni area and chopping off his beard have been granted interim bail by a court here, said an advocate representing the accused.

Key accused Parvesh Gurjar, who had allegedly got Bulandshahr resident Abdul Samad picked up through his friends from Gokulpuri in East Delhi and beaten him up after confining him in a room in a desolate area, was given bail in the case by Chief Judicial Magistrate Sandeep Chaudhary on Friday.

Advertisement

Gurjar, however, will continue to be in judicial custody in another case of extortion in which he was arrested a few days after the incident involving the beating of the elderly Muslim man, said his counsel Parvinder Nagar.

The others who have been given bail in the case are co-accused Mushahid, Babu Bihari alias Himanshu, Anus and Shavez, he said, adding all of them have been given interim bail till August 17.

Prior to this, Kaloo, Adil, Intzar and Saddam were bailed out, said Nagar. All these youths were arrested after Abdul Samad, had in a viral video on June 14, accused some youths of beating him up, chopping his beard and asking him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” in the Loni area of Ghaziabad.

The alleged incident had occurred on June 5 and Samad had lodged a complaint in this matter on June 7.

The Ghaziabad police, however, had on June 14 said the man had not made any communal allegations in his original complaint on June 7 and made fresh accusations only in the video.

The police had then also suspected that someone had instigated Samad to make communal allegations.

Police had said Gurjar had got the man beaten up and humiliated by his friends because he had suspected that an amulet given by Samad, who also practised occultism, had brought misfortune on his family. PTI CORR RAX RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)