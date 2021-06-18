Left Menu

Macron says EU countries need to coordinate COVID border reopening policies

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:00 IST
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron, at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Friday, said European Union countries need to better coordinate their COVID-19 border reopening policies.

"Some countries have reopened their borders earlier for tourist industry reasons, but we must be careful not to re-import new variants," Macron said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

