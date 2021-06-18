Macron says EU countries need to coordinate COVID border reopening policies
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:00 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron, at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin on Friday, said European Union countries need to better coordinate their COVID-19 border reopening policies.
"Some countries have reopened their borders earlier for tourist industry reasons, but we must be careful not to re-import new variants," Macron said.
