Mumbai: Man held with charas worth Rs 50 lakh
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:40 IST
- Country:
- India
A 30-year-old man was held in Bhandup in Mumbai allegedly with 2.5 kilograms of charas worth Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market, police said on Friday.
The man, a resident of Siwan in Bihar, was held by a Crime Branch Unit V team on Thursday on a specific tip off that a person would be smuggling charas into the metropolis from Nepal, an official said.
Advertisement
He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nepal: New ministers to be sworn in today as PM Oli will reshuffle cabinet
Nepal worries future coronavirus wave will hit children hard
COVID-19: Nepal reports 6,653 new cases, over 100 deaths
Nepal worries future coronavirus wave will hit children hard
Cracks appear in key Madhesi party as dissidents switch sides to join Nepal PM Oli’s Cabinet