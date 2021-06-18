Mumbai: Man held with charas worth Rs 50 lakh

A 30-year-old man was held in Bhandup in Mumbai allegedly with 2.5 kilograms of charas worth Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market, police said on Friday.

The man, a resident of Siwan in Bihar, was held by a Crime Branch Unit V team on Thursday on a specific tip off that a person would be smuggling charas into the metropolis from Nepal, an official said.

He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official added.

