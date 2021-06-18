Left Menu

Mumbai: Man held with charas worth Rs 50 lakh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-06-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 23:40 IST
Mumbai: Man held with charas worth Rs 50 lakh
A 30-year-old man was held in Bhandup in Mumbai allegedly with 2.5 kilograms of charas worth Rs 50 lakh in the illicit market, police said on Friday.

The man, a resident of Siwan in Bihar, was held by a Crime Branch Unit V team on Thursday on a specific tip off that a person would be smuggling charas into the metropolis from Nepal, an official said.

He has been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

