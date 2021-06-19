Left Menu

UP Police constable 'deputes' brother-in-law to do his duty, arrested

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 19-06-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 00:22 IST
Hoping to hold on to two government jobs, a constable of Uttar Pradesh Police deputed his brother-in-law to do his duty in uniform as he moved to teaching in a school, sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, the peculiar arrangement lasted for nearly five years until a day's absence from duty by the ''deputed'' police constable blew their cover on Friday.

Police constable Anil, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, has been arrested while his brother-in-law Sunil is on the run.

According to Moradabad Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vidya Shankar Mishra, a complaint was received about the absence of the constable posted at Police Response Vehicle (PRV) of Thakurdwara police station on Thursday.

Subsequent inquiry revealed that police constable Anil had deputed his brother-in-law to do his work at the PRV for the past six months, the police officer said, adding that he has been arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is on, he said.

Sources, however, said that Sunil has been working in the police department for nearly five years after Anil got the job as a government primary school teacher.

