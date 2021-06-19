Left Menu

U.N. official warns Myanmar at risk of 'large-scale' civil war

Reuters | New York | Updated: 19-06-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 02:45 IST
U.N. special envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told the 193-member U.N. General Assembly on Friday "the risk of a large-scale civil war is real" following a Feb. 1 military coup in the country.

"Time is of the essence. The opportunity to reverse the military takeover is narrowing," Schraner Burgener said after the General Assembly adopted a resolution calling for a stop to the flow of arms to Myanmar.

