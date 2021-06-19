BRIEF-Jury In 3M Earplug Case Says Found In Favor Of Plaintiff On His Failure To Warn Claim In The Amount Of $1.7 Million, With 3M 62% Liable
June 18 (Reuters) -
* JURY IN 3M EARPLUG CASE SAYS FOUND IN FAVOR OF PLAINTIFF ON HIS FAILURE TO WARN CLAIM IN THE AMOUNT OF $1.7 MILLION, WITH 3M 62% LIABLE Further company coverage:
