Indian Air Force undergoing monumental transformation: IAF Chief

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-06-2021 09:59 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 09:59 IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) is undergoing a monumental transformation with rapid infusion of technologies due to rapidly evolving security challenges coupled with rising geopolitical uncertainty in the neighbourhood and beyond, IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria said on Saturday.

Addressing a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy here, he said, ''IAF is undergoing a monumental transformation. Rapid infusion of niche technologies and combat power in every facet of our operations has never been as intense as it is now.

This is primarily because of the unprecedented and rapidly evolving security challenges that we face, coupled with the rising geopolitical uncertainty in our neighbourhood and beyond.'' Noting that the last few decades have clearly established the critical role of air power in achieving victory in any conflict, he said it is in this backdrop that IAFs ongoing capability enhancement assumes tremendous significance.

The IAF Chief, who reviewed the parade earlier, also spoke about the crucial role played by IAF in the national fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

