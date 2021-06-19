Foreign news schedule for Saturday, Jun 19
-India abstains on UNGA resolution on Myanmar, says its views not reflected in draft.
-Urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca, SII, Indian govt to restart COVID-19 vaccine shipments: WHO Official.
-UN assembly condemns Myanmar coup, calls for arms embargo.
-Top government officials, leaders from industry, academicians to participate in India-US Biopharma and Healthcare Summit.
-Stories relating to COVID-19, its new strains and vaccines from multiple datelines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
