Two Apple Daily executives on HK national security charge denied bail

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 19-06-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 10:33 IST
Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday, in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law, 47, and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung, 59, appeared in West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on charges of "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security."

Judge Victor So denied them bail. (Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alun John and William Mallard)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

