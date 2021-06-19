Two Apple Daily executives on HK national security charge denied bail
Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday, in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law, 47, and chief executive Cheung Kim-hung, 59, appeared in West Kowloon Magistrates' Courts on charges of "collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security."
Judge Victor So denied them bail. (Reporting By Jessie Pang; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Alun John and William Mallard)
