Cab driver dead in road accident in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 11:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A cab driver died after his vehicle was hit from behind by a car driven by a Delhi Police constable under the Barapulla flyover in the south-eastern part of the city, officials said on Saturday.

The accident took place late Friday night, and the deceased has been identified as Prempal of Uttar Pradesh's Agra, they said.

Constable Mohit, who was driving the vehicle that hit the cab, was apprehended, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) R P Meena said.

''Mohit is a constable in the Delhi Police and was posted in New Delhi district. His father, Hariom, is a sub-inspector,'' Meena said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

