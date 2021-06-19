Left Menu

Talks are on for next round over situation at Eastern Ladakh: Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria

Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday informed that a decision for another Commander-level talks with China regarding the situation at Eastern Ladakh will be taken soon as talks are on for the next round.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria.
Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday informed that a decision for another Commander-level talks with China regarding the situation at Eastern Ladakh will be taken soon as talks are on for the next round. Talking about the situation in Eastern Ladakh at the Combined Graduation Prade at Air Force Academy in Dundigal, the Chief Air Marshal said that the Indian forces are regularly monitoring the ground reality in terms of deployments or any changes on the Indian as well as the Chinese side.

"Talks are on for next round. There is a proposal for Commander-level talks and decisions will be taken. The first attempt is to continue with talks and do disengagement of balance friction points and follow it with de-escalation," Bhadauria said. "In parallel, the ground reality is being monitored closely in terms of current leftover locations, deployments, or any changes. We are taking all required actions on our parts," he said.

Bhadauria further said that the IAF is undergoing a transformation with the rapid infusion of niche technologies. The Chief Air Marshal said, "IAF is undergoing a monumental transformation. Rapid infusion of niche technologies and combat power in every facet of our operations has never been as intense as it is now."

"This is primarily because of the unprecedented and rapidly evolving security challenges that we face, coupled with the rising geopolitical uncertainty in our neighbourhood and beyond," he added. (ANI)

