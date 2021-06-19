Left Menu

Two cops suspended in bribery case in Chhattisgarh

Two policemen were suspended in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a transporter, whose vehicle was involved in a road accident, an official said on Saturday.A video of the incident, which purportedly showed the two policemen taking money from the transporter has gone viral on social media.

PTI | Mahasamund | Updated: 19-06-2021 13:09 IST
Two policemen were suspended in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe from a transporter, whose vehicle was involved in a road accident, an official said on Saturday.

A video of the incident, which purportedly showed the two policemen taking money from the transporter has gone viral on social media. Mahasamund Superintendent of Police Prafull Kumar Thakur said that Station House Officer (SHO) of Tumgaon police station Sharad Tamrakar and Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Vijendra Chandaniha were suspended with immediate effect on Friday night based on the prima-facie evidence against them. ''The incidents that tarnish the image of the police department will not be tolerated,'' he added. In the video of the incident that took place on June 15, the policemen duo is seen demanding and taking money from the transporter, the SP said, adding that departmental proceedings will be initiated against them. During the suspension period, they will be attached to Mahasamund Police Line, Thakur added.

