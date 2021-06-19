Left Menu

Guj CM condoles death of DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 19-06-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 13:33 IST
Guj CM condoles death of DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra
Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday condoled the death of Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary and Gujarat IAS officer Guruprasad Mohapatra, who died of COVID-19-related complications.

Mohapatra succumbed to COVID-19-related complications at AIIMS, New Delhi earlier in the day.

Rupani in a statement said the death of Mohapatra, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of the 1986 batch, will be deeply felt.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace of the departed soul and prayed for strength to Mohapatra's family to bear the grief, the statement said.

While serving as the Ahmedabad municipal commissioner, Mohapatra was appointed as the joint secretary in the Union commerce ministry on central deputation in September 2014. He also served as chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) before taking over as the DPIIT secretary in August 2019. In Gujarat, he served as the municipal commissioner of both Surat and Ahmedabad and had been the managing director of state PSUs such as Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd (GNFC).

As the AMC commissioner, Mohapatra was instrumental in developing the Sabarmati Riverfront, BRTS, Kankaria lakefront, among other projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021