Guj CM condoles death of DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday condoled the death of Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Secretary and Gujarat IAS officer Guruprasad Mohapatra, who died of COVID-19-related complications.

Mohapatra succumbed to COVID-19-related complications at AIIMS, New Delhi earlier in the day.

Rupani in a statement said the death of Mohapatra, a Gujarat cadre IAS officer of the 1986 batch, will be deeply felt.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace of the departed soul and prayed for strength to Mohapatra's family to bear the grief, the statement said.

While serving as the Ahmedabad municipal commissioner, Mohapatra was appointed as the joint secretary in the Union commerce ministry on central deputation in September 2014. He also served as chairman of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) before taking over as the DPIIT secretary in August 2019. In Gujarat, he served as the municipal commissioner of both Surat and Ahmedabad and had been the managing director of state PSUs such as Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd (GACL) and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers Company Ltd (GNFC).

As the AMC commissioner, Mohapatra was instrumental in developing the Sabarmati Riverfront, BRTS, Kankaria lakefront, among other projects.

