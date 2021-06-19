Left Menu

Delhi govt to give ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore to families of 6 military, police & civil defence personnel

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 13:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the families of six air force, Delhi Police and Civil Defence personnel who died in the line of duty will get an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore.

Sisodia said the Arvind Kejriwal government stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of soldiers who attained martyrdom while serving the country.

''Although loss of a soldier is irreparable, the Kejriwal government after coming to power launched the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity,'' he said in an online briefing.

