Left Menu

Karnataka, Maharashtra agree to resolve water sharing issues

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-06-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 13:47 IST
Karnataka, Maharashtra agree to resolve water sharing issues
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka and Maharashtra on Saturday decided to have better coordination and communication regarding flood management and water supply in the drought-hit regions of both states.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a high-level meeting with Maharashtra Water Resource Minister Jayant Patil here to resolve the water-related issues between the two states.

Addressing reporters after the meet, Yediyurappa said both the states have agreed to share real-time data on rainfall and water release from reservoirs both in Krishna and Bhima basin in order to manage the floods effectively.

''We discussed various issues regarding flood management in Krishna and Bheema river basins.

It was decided to have better coordination and communication between two states at ministerial level, Secretaries level and at the field level,'' the CM said.

It was resolved that a technical team will work towards getting four TMC water from Maharashtra and in return release water to the drought-hit areas of the western state, the Chief Minister said.

The two states also agreed to complete the Dudhganga dam project at the earliest and Maharashtra will also fund it.

''Maharashtra will also supply enough funds for the completion of Dudhganga dam,'' Patil said in the press conference.

Pointing to the shortage of water during April and May in the Krishna basin region, Bommai said since 2013, Maharashtra has been charging money for the release of water to the state.

However, it has been agreed upon that Karnataka will not pay but will supply water to the drought-hit Jath taluk of Maharashtra during the rainy season.

For the past three years, the state has been witnessing floods in Krishna and Bhima rivers following downpours in its catchment areas in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021