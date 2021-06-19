Left Menu

ISI was trying to honey trap man arrested for impersonating army officer: Delhi Police sources

Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was trying to honey-trap a 40-year-old man, who was arrested for impersonating an army officer, for information as they considered him a real officer said police sources on Saturday.

19-06-2021
Man held for impersonating army officer in Delhi. Image Credit: ANI
Military Intelligence Officers, IB and Special cell of Delhi police have arrived at the Greater Kailash Police Station to interrogate the arrested fake army captain, identified as Dilip Kumar (40) resident of Mohan Garden, New Delhi. According to police sources, Pakistan's ISI considered the impersonater as a real officer and the officials are trying to get information about the honey trap.

Earlier on Friday, Kumar was arrested by the Delhi police for impersonating an army officer near Archana Red Light in Greater Kailash-1 here. The police said that he is a member of more than 100 WhatsApp groups and is in contact with more than 100 women. He is also in contact with WhatsApp numbers from several other nations.

"On examination of the mobile, it was revealed that the accused had made video calls with international numbers also," the police said. On inquiry, the accused disclosed that he poses as Captain Shekhar of the Indian Army to attract the attention of women on social media. He also disclosed that he has chatted with some foreign nationals and shared some videos and pictures with them.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

