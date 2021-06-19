Left Menu

Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against Deep Sidhu, others in R-Day violence case

The police had also accused him of fuelling the chaos at the Red fort.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 14:24 IST
A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others in the Republic Day violence case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar has summoned all the accused through video conferencing on June 29.

Production warrants have been issued against Maninder Singh and Khempreet Singh, who are still in judicial custody.

On January 26, protesting farmers clashed with police during the tractor rally against three farm laws and stormed into the Red Fort injuring scores of policemen.

The police had filed a supplementary charge sheet on June 17. The investigating officer pointed out names of the witnesses who were severely injured or from whom weapon was snatched, in the final report.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch, which is tasked with the investigation, had filed a 3,224 page-long first charge sheet against Sidhu and 15 others on May 17, nearly four months after the violence.

Sidhu, who was accused of being the key conspirator of the violence, was arrested on February 9. The police had also accused him of fuelling the chaos at the Red fort.

