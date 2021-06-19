Left Menu

Expert Group on fixation of minimum wages, national floor wages to give early report: Govt

The Central Government has clarified that the Expert Group, constituted to to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages to the Centre, will submit its recommendations to the government as early as possible.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 14:49 IST
Expert Group on fixation of minimum wages, national floor wages to give early report: Govt
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Government has clarified that the Expert Group, constituted to to provide technical inputs and recommendations on fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages to the Centre, will submit its recommendations to the government as early as possible. The tenure of the Expert Group is three years.

The ministry said it has come to the notice that certain section of the Press and some of the stakeholders have opined this as an attempt to delay the fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages by the Government. " This is clarified that Government does not have any such intention and the Expert Group will submit its recommendations to the government as early as possible. The tenure of the Expert Group has been kept as three years so that even after the fixation of Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages, Government may seek technical inputs/advice from the Expert Group on subjects related to Minimum Wages and National Floor Wages, as and when required. First meeting of this Group was held on 14th June, 2021 and second meeting is scheduled for 29th June, 2021," read the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021