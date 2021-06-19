Left Menu

Families of six bravehearts who died in line of duty to get Rs 1 cr: Sisodia

We cannot compensation for the precious lives lost, but, we hope this ex gratia will help them in living a more dignified life, Sisodia said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:22 IST
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the families of six IAF, Delhi Police, and civil defense personnel who died in the line of duty will get an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, and asserted that the city government stood ''shoulder-to-shoulder'' with the kin of these Bravehearts.

He made the announcement during an online briefing and said the decision was taken during a meeting on Saturday to honor these men and support their families.

The six men include three from the Indian Air Force, two from the Delhi Police, and one from the city's Civil Defence wing, he said.

''Although the loss of a soldier is irreparable, the Arvind Kejriwal government, after coming to power had launched the scheme to provide ex gratia to families of such personnel so it could become a source for them to live with dignity,'' Sisodia said.

The deputy chief minister said the Arvind Kejriwal government stands ''shoulder-to-shoulder with the families'' of these Bravehearts who attained martyrdom while serving the country.

He later also tweeted about the decision to extend financial support to the families, and also shared a list of the six men in uniform who have died in the line of duty.

He said the city government ''salutes the martyrdom of these brave soldiers''.

''Many of these families are supporting themselves on pension. We cannot compensate for the precious lives lost, but, we hope this ex gratia will help them in living a more dignified life,'' Sisodia said.

