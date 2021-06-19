Left Menu

French police clash with partygoers at unauthorised rave party

Five police officers were injured, two seriously, and a partygoer lost his hand when security forces tried to break up an illegal rave of some 1,500 people in western France, local officials said on Saturday. Clashes lasted for about seven hours, the national gendarmerie said on its Twitter account.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:22 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 15:53 IST
French police clash with partygoers at unauthorised rave party
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • France

Five police officers were injured, two seriously, and a partygoer lost his hand when security forces tried to break up an illegal rave of some 1,500 people in western France, local officials said on Saturday. TV images showed gendarmes using tear gas and ravers throwing firecrackers, projectiles and petrol bombs as clashes broke out when around 400 police officers moved in an effort to disperse the party.

According to Emmanuel Berthier, police chief for the Ile-et-Vilaine area, a 22-year-old person lost a hand amid the "extreme violence". Clashes lasted for about seven hours, the national gendarmerie said on its Twitter account. As of Saturday morning, about 1,000 people remain at a horse racing track near Redon in Brittany where the rave was held and officials said they hoped to regain control over the weekend.

"Those present were not there to party, but to fight with the police," Pascal Duchène, the mayor of Redon, told BFM TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021