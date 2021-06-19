Three vehicle lifters arrested: Muzaffarnagar police
- Country:
- India
Muzaffarnagar, Jun 19, PTI) The Muzaffarnagar police on Friday claimed to have busted an interstate gang of motor vehicle lifters following the arrests of three persons.
City Superintendent of Police Arpit Vijay Varghiya said the police also seized a stolen car and a stolen bike besides 15 engines of stolen vehicles from the New Mandi police station area on Friday.
The SP identified the arrested accused as Fulmiyan, Saleem and Aslam and said they were found involved in lifting vehicles from Delhi as well, besides Muzaffarnagar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
