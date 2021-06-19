Left Menu

33-year-old held for trying to extort money from man

The accused, Tarun, who was depressed after suffering monetary losses during the Covid-induced lockdown, hatched a plan with the victims ex-girlfriend to extort money, they said. To help Tarun and make easy money, they hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the complainant, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 16:08 IST
A 33-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a person in the national capital, police said on Saturday. The accused, Tarun, who was depressed after suffering monetary losses during the Covid-induced lockdown, hatched a plan with the victim's ex-girlfriend to extort money, they said. Tarun, a resident of Mangolpuri, made calls to the victim, asking him to pay Rs five lakh failing which they would falsely implicate him in a rape case, police said. The complainant Ankit told the police that he was in a relationship with a woman for around two years. The woman along with Tarun had been demanding Rs five lakh. ''On Friday, police got a tip-off regarding the presence of the accused near the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Thereafter, police laid a trap near the hospital and apprehended him,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said. Interrogation revealed that Tarun had suffered heavy monetary losses in his business during the lockdown due to which he was depressed, the DCP said. He knew the woman. To help Tarun and make easy money, they hatched a conspiracy to extort money from the complainant, police said. Efforts are being made to nab the woman, police said.

