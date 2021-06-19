Russia's Putin congratulates Iran's Raisi on presidential election win - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 16:29 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated hardline Iranian judge Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran's presidential election, RIA news agency cited a press officer at the Russian embassy in Tehran as saying.
Putin also expressed hopes for the "further development of a constructive bilateral cooperation", it quoted the source as saying.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ebrahim Raisi
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Iranian
- Tehran
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open -source
Russian charter flights to Egypt to resume in coming days -Ifx
Tennis-Russian player Sizikova arrested at French Open over match fixing allegations -sources
Putin says Russian economy is close to returning to pre-pandemic levels
Russia says Sudan has not pulled out of agreement on Russian navy - Ifax