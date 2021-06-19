Left Menu

Russia's Putin congratulates Iran's Raisi on presidential election win - RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-06-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 16:29 IST
Russia's Putin congratulates Iran's Raisi on presidential election win - RIA
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday congratulated hardline Iranian judge Ebrahim Raisi on winning Iran's presidential election, RIA news agency cited a press officer at the Russian embassy in Tehran as saying.

Putin also expressed hopes for the "further development of a constructive bilateral cooperation", it quoted the source as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021