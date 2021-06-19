Left Menu

Maha: Woman lying near railway tracks survives suicide bid as train passes

A 30-year-old woman who tried to kill herself by lying beside the tracks at Badlapur railway station in Maharashtras Thane district survived miraculously even though a train passed the platform, a police officer said on Saturday. Prima facie, the woman, mother of a three-year-old child, was mentally unstable, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 16:55 IST
Maha: Woman lying near railway tracks survives suicide bid as train passes
A 30-year-old woman who tried to kill herself by lying beside the tracks at Badlapur railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district survived miraculously even though a train passed the platform, a police officer said on Saturday. Prima facie, the woman, mother of a three-year-old child, was mentally unstable, he said. ''The woman lied down near the railway tracks below the platform of the Badlapur railway station on Friday morning. At 9:30 am, Udyan Express passed the platform, but the woman survived without a scratch.

When the train guard noticed the woman, the train was halted just before the last bogie was passing the tracks,'' Kalyan GRP inspector Walmik Shardul told reporters. He said it was sheer luck that the woman survived. The woman was later reunited with her family members, he said. While speaking to reporters, the woman's mother said her daughter had left the house without informing anyone on Friday morning. ''She is mentally unstable,'' she added.

