Left Menu

COVID-19: Chhattisgarh health workers cross river to vaccinate people in remote area

A team of health workers crossed a knee-deep river, climbed mountains and walked through a 9-kilometere dense forest to reach a remote area in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur to hold a COVID-19 vaccination drive.

ANI | Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:02 IST
COVID-19: Chhattisgarh health workers cross river to vaccinate people in remote area
The team of health workers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of health workers crossed a knee-deep river, climbed mountains and walked through a 9-kilometere dense forest to reach a remote area in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur to hold a COVID-19 vaccination drive. ANM Gyaneshwari, the member of the vaccination team, said the team of the Health Department walked through a 9-kilometre dense forest and crossed the river to vaccinate the people of Bachwar village.

Speaking to ANI, Balrampur Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO), Dr Basant Singh said, "Our health team visits these areas for regular checkups. It takes about half a day to reach here. With our COVID awareness campaign, there is no hesitancy regarding vaccination among the people in this village." One of the villagers said that along with the vaccine dose, the teams are also providing us health-related information. "The doctors also shared with us their experience of being vaccinated against the virus."

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) informed on Friday informed that the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 27 crores. On the 154th day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre informed that 27,20,72,645 doses have been administered so far as per a provisional report issued at 7 pm today. Out of these, 22,16,11,881 people have received their first dose and 5,04,60,764 have taken their second jab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021