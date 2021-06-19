Following are the top stories at 5 pm: NATION DEL7 VIRUS-LD CASES India records 60,753 fresh COVID-19 cases New Delhi: With 60,753 new Covid cases being reported in a day, India's total tally rose to 2,98,23,546, while the number of active cases stand at 7,60,019, the lowest in 74 days, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.

DEL30 VIRUS-AIIMS-GULERIA-THIRD WAVE Third wave in 6-8 weeks if Covid-appropriate behaviour not followed: AIIMS chief New Delhi: If Covid-appropriate behaviour is not followed and crowding not prevented, the next wave of the viral infection can strike the country in the next six to eight weeks, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria warned on Saturday.

DEL19 MHA-VIRUS-LD STATES Centre asks states to ensure lockdown opening up is 'carefully calibrated'; no crowding in markets New Delhi: The easing of Covid-related lockdown norms has led to crowding in some markets and other places, the Centre said on Saturday, as it urged states to ensure the ''extremely important'' five-fold strategy of Covid-appropriate behaviour, test-track-treat and vaccination to prevent the spread of the disease.

DEL29 DL-SISODIA-LD EX GRATIA Families of six bravehearts who died in line of duty to get Rs 1 cr: Sisodia New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday said the families of six IAF, Delhi Police and civil defence personnel who died in the line of duty will get an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore, and asserted that the city government stood ''shoulder-to-shoulder'' with the kin of these bravehearts.

DEL11 JK-POLITICS-MEHBOOBA PDP to hold meeting to discuss Centre's invite to political parties in J-K for talks Srinagar: The PDP will hold a meeting on Sunday to discuss the invitation of the Centre to regional political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for talks, party president Mehbooba Mufti said on Saturday.

CAL8 AS-HIMANTA-TWO CHILD Assam to gradually implement two-child norm for availing benefits under some schemes: CM Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the Assam government will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state.

MDS9 TL-LD IAF Induction of Rafale aircraft into Indian Air Force by 2022: IAF Chief Hyderabad, Jun 19 (PTI) IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria on Saturday said the induction of 36 Rafale aircraft into the Indian Air Force would take place by 2022.

BUSINESS DEL27 BIZ-VIRUS-LD SECRETARY DPIIT Secretary Guruprasad Mohapatra dies of COVID-related complications New Delhi: Secretary in the Department of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Guruprasad Mohapatra died of COVID-19 related complications at AIIMS on Saturday.

DEL10 BIZ-FINMIN-SWISS BANK Indians' funds in Swiss banks: Govt seeks details from Swiss authorities New Delhi: The finance ministry on Saturday asserted that Indian customer deposits in Swiss banks have fallen since 2019, but said it is seeking details from Swiss authorities on the relevant facts along with their view on possible reasons for changes in the funds parked by individuals and entities in 2020.

LEGAL LGD5 DL-COURT-LD REPUBLIC DAY VIOLENCE Court takes cognisance of charge sheet against Deep Sidhu, others in Republic Day violence case New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday took cognisance of the supplementary charge sheet filed against actor-activist Deep Sidhu and others in the Republic Day violence case.

FOREIGN FGN6 US-NYC-DELTA VARIANT Delta variant constitutes over 6% of tested Covid cases with virus variants in NYC: Health dept New York: The Delta variant, first detected in India, constituted over 6 per cent of COVID-19 cases tested for virus variants in New York City, according to official data from the city's health department.

FGN11 VIRUS-WHO-ASTRAZENECA-VACCINES Urgently trying to work with AstraZeneca, SII, Indian govt to restart COVID-19 vaccine shipments: WHO Official United Nations: The WHO is "urgently" trying to work with AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India (SII) as well as the Indian government to restart shipments of COVID-19 vaccines to countries that had to suspend the rollout of second doses of vaccines amid the disruption in supplies, a senior official at the UN health agency has said.

FGN8 UN-INDIA-LD MYANMAR India abstains on UNGA resolution on Myanmar, says its views not reflected in draft United Nations: India has abstained on a UN General Assembly resolution on Myanmar, saying its views have not been reflected in the draft and New Delhi does not believe the resolution, tabled hastily, is conducive to ''aiding our joint efforts towards strengthening democratic process" in the country. SPORTS SPD4 SPO-MILKHA-DEATH-3RDLD REAX 'Every time we ran fast, we ran like Milkha Singh': India pays homage to 'The Flying Sikh' New Delhi: ''We may not have seen you compete, but every time we ran fast as kids, we ran 'like Milkha Singh','' India's football captain Sunil Chhetri summed up what 'The Flying Sikh' meant to the nation, which mourned the end of an era following the nonagenarian sprint icon's death.

