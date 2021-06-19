Left Menu

Cabinet Secy condoles death of DPIIT Secy Mohapatra, describes him as outstanding bureaucrat

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:51 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:38 IST
  • India

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba has expressed deep shock over the ''untimely death'' of Guruprasad Mohapatra, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), and termed him as an outstanding civil servant.

Mohapatra succumbed to COVID-19-related complications on Saturday.

''Mohapatra was a dear colleague and an outstanding civil servant with exceptional qualities of strategic thinking and leadership,'' Gauba said in a statement.

The cabinet secretary said as the head of one of the empowered groups, Mohapatra worked with utmost dedication in the ongoing fight against the Covid pandemic.

Even after Mohapatra had tested positive and was not well, he continued to work for long hours, monitoring the supply of oxygen across the country, under very challenging circumstances, Gauba said.

''He will be remembered for his proactive approach and his commitment to public service. His untimely death is an irreparable loss to all of us. I extend my deepest condolences to the members of his family,'' he said.

