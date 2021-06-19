UP man held for posting objectionable photo of Yogi Adityanath on Facebook
PTI | Ballia | Updated: 19-06-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 18:14 IST
- Country:
- India
A man was arrested for allegedly posting an objectionable picture of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Facebook, police said on Saturday.
The accused has been identified as Adarsh Choubey of Chaubey Chhapra village, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav said.
Advertisement
The matter was investigated and a case was registered against Choubey at Revati police station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reports: Facebook to end rule exemptions for politicians
Uttarakhand tourism industry seeks relief package to tide over COVID-19 crisis
Centre rejects Uttarakhand Govt's air ambulance proposal for cases of disaster, emergency
UK regulator investigates Facebook's use of ad data
EU, UK investigate Facebook over classified ad competition