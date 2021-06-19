Undertrial ends his life at Bareilly district jail
Superintendent of the district jail, Vijay Vikram Singh, said Bhoora 32, a resident of Jagannathpur village under the Saroli police station area of the district, was arrested on February 4 under the NDPS Act. The inmate was kept in a quarantine barrack of the district jail.
A 32-year-old undertrial lodged in the district jail here allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the door of a toilet, officials said on Saturday. Superintendent of the district jail, Vijay Vikram Singh, said Bhoora (32), a resident of Jagannathpur village under the Saroli police station area of the district, was arrested on February 4 under the NDPS Act. The inmate was kept in a quarantine barrack of the district jail. Late on Friday night, when another inmate went to the barrack's toilet, he saw Bhoora's hanging with a knot. Singh said the matter is being probed. Family members of the deceased have been informed and the body has been sent for a post-mortem, police said.
