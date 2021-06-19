More doctors settled abroad to join Rajasthan’s tele-consultation service

The Rajasthan Foundation has decided to expand its ongoing service to help citizens have free tele-consultation with doctors settled abroad, an official said on Saturday. In the initiative started on May 14 by the foundation in collaboration with Doctors of Rajasthan International (DORI) during the second wave of COVID-19, doctors from the state, who are settled abroad, offer their service to patients.

“All the doctors are of international repute and they give free consultation as per their area of expertise to the patients from Rajasthan. We are expanding the service and more doctors are being associated with the initiative,” Rajasthan Foundation Commissioner Dhiraj Srivastava said.

The foundation was set up by the state government to work in the direction of strengthening bonds between Non Resident Rajasthani community and the state of their origin.

“We started the service 'Call DORI' with 17 doctors on May 14 and in present, 162 specialist doctors based in 22 countries are giving free consultation to Rajasthani people. So far, 71 consultations have been given through the integrated digital platform, WONDRx,” Srivastava said.

He said that people in remote areas were getting the benefit of this service.

Srivastava said that during the corona pandemic, Rajasthani diaspora extended helping hand through the foundation and provided large quantities of oxygen concentrators, other equipment, medical oxygen etc.

“The Foundation was in regular touch with the Rajasthani diaspora during the corona pandemic and they helped and contributed,” he said.

He further said that the foundation was going to start a Non-Resident Rajasthani (NRR) cell in every district to resolve the issues of these people with the local authorities in a time-bound manner.

“Many NRIs from the state have various issues and problems with the local authorities but they are unable to handle because they are settled abroad. To help them, the foundation will set up a cell in each district after the approval of the chief minister. District collectors will have to look after the issues and the monitoring will be done by the foundation,” he said.

